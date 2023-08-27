In addition to the wonderful fine arts exhibits and artisan markets, the Creative Arts Guild’s annual Festival (Sept. 16-17) offers great activities for families and kids. Staff and Festival chairpersons have put together a full schedule of games, arts and crafts projects, live music throughout each day and performances including dances and theatrical demonstrations.
Multicultural Children’s Hill
Much of the fun will be happening on Children’s Hill, an outdoor area with colorful tents celebrating history and traditions from around the world, specifically from some of the cultures prevalent in our community. France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan and Venezuela will be represented. Tents with an artistic cultural flair will feature those countries and have crafts and cultural experiences pertinent to each locale.
“Traveling” through a melting pot of cultures
When kids arrive at Children’s Hill they will receive a Guild Boarding Pass inspiring them to travel from tent to tent and activity to activity. At each country their Boarding Pass will be punched denoting their “visit” to that country. The Guild’s desire is to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural melting pot reflected in our area and offer fun learning activities at each tent.
Enjoy special performances
Performances by representatives of various “countries” are scheduled throughout Festival weekend. The list includes Kofi Mawuko, African drummer, offering kids some hands-on interactive drumming fun; Music Play with Anna Faith; and demonstrations of Mexican Folkloric Dance, Indian Folk Dance, Tahitian and Hawaiian Dance, and Indian Bollywood Dance.
The Guild’s dance company Ballet Dalton will perform pieces from its annual “Snow Queen” ballet and other ballet and modern pieces.
Players from the Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT) will present a scene from the beloved children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” and a volunteer from the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will read some captivating children’s stories.
