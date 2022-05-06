AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce Wes Fetner has been promoted to administrative director of nursing.
Fetner has been part of the AdventHealth team for more than nine years and recently served as assistant chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. In his new role as administrative director of nursing he will assume operational directorship for inpatient nursing, nursing house supervisors, the emergency department at AdventHealth Murray and strategic and programmatic oversight for the education department and patient experience team at AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon.
“We’re so excited to have Wes transition to this new role,” said Karen Bell, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray. “I am confident his leadership will be a great benefit to our continued journey of service excellence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.