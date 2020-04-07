Fetner promoted to assistant chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray

AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce that Wes Fetner has been promoted to assistant chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon.
Fetner has been part of the AdventHealth team for more than seven years and recently served as director of operational excellence and director of patient experience. In his new role as assistant chief nursing officer he will assume directorship of the intensive care unit, progressive care unit, medical-surgical unit, surgical unit and education department at AdventHealth Gordon and the medical-surgical and surgical units at AdventHealth Murray.
“We are thrilled to have Wes grow into this new role,” said Amy Jordon, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray, AdventHealth Gordon and the Southeast region. “I am confident his leadership will be a great benefit to our inpatient units and continued growth of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon.”
Fetner resides in Calhoun with his wife Nicole and their four children. Outside of his profession, Fetner enjoys spending time with his family, woodworking, gardening and being outdoors.
