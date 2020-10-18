Fetzer named sole finalist for Whitfield County building and grounds director

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has named Charles Fetzer the sole finalist for building and grounds director.
Fetzer has served as a building maintenance technician with the county since 1995. He is a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School.
Current Building and Grounds Director Gary Brown is retiring on Dec. 31, after 35 years with the county. County Administrator Mark Gibson said county officials decided to advertise the post while Brown was still on board "to have continuity and a smooth transition."
There were 10 applicants for the post, with seven from outside the department.
County Commissioner Greg Jones said that what set Fetzer apart from the rest is "experience."
"He knows every building we've got," he said. "He's very skilled at his job. He's just a good candidate."
County Commissioner Roger Crossen said Fetzer's knowledge of county buildings is a big plus.
"He knows them well," he said. "He knows what condition they are in, and we hope he can head off any problems."
Gibson said no salary was advertised. Brown makes $81,158.
The Building and Grounds Department has 16 employees and an annual budget of $1.5 million.
Commissioners are expected to vote on Fetzer's selection at their Monday, Nov. 9, meeting.
