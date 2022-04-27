Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its “Teacher of the Month” for April, Anne Fetzer. She is the new principal of Roan School. Fetzer shared a favorite quote: “Every child is one caring adult away from being a success story.” From left are Fetzer and Michael Hewatt, of Hewatt Insurance Agency.

 Contributed photo

