Fifth annual Friendship House Music Festival set for Nov. 14

Sixty-three years after the founding of Friendship House, the fifth annual Friendship House Music Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 14. Drake White and the Big Fire will be introduced by Cynthia Wilson on the Shaw Industries Stage as the headliner of the largest music festival in Northwest Georgia.
The 2020 festival is moving to the Patterson Farm across from North Whitfield Middle School, (GPS address is 3371 Cleveland Road, Dalton, GA 30721) and will feature catering by B&B Catering which specializes in barbecue, burgers and sides.
Gates open at 4 p.m., and advance tickets are available at www.freshtix.com/events/friendship-house-music-festival-2020 for $35 per person. Tickets are $50 per person on the day of the show. For more information, go to fhmusicfestival.com.
"To listen to Drake White's music is to fully experience the soul and rhythm of his upbringing in the Appalachian foothills of Northeastern Alabama," according to the artist's website (www.drakewhite.com). "The undeniable sound of his soulful voice has whipped concert audiences across the country into a frenzy as Drake and his band, The Big Fire, raise the roof and summon spirits to life onstage. It's equal parts Baptist tent revival and amped-up southern rock festival. As you watch Drake crank the energy level up higher and higher throughout the night, you feel as if you'd walked in on a live gospel album backed up by all-stars from The Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Of course those acts hit musical pay dirt recording in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in the late '60s and '70s, a little over two hours west of Drake's tiny hometown of Hokes Bluff."
The festival will feature Carly Burruss. According to her website (www.carlyburruss.com): "With a wicked sense of humor, a storyteller's heart and a sweet nature, Carly Burruss is the epitome of country. Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her lilting sound make her the country music singer/songwriter who stands out from the rest. A Carly Burruss show is sure to be one you will never forget as she entertains you with quippy comedy, witty lyrics you won't forget, and devastatingly relatable heartbreakin' ballads."
Also featured will be Wyatt Rollins, an original artist from Dalton. He was steeped in music at a very young age. From early piano lessons with his grandmother -- a classically trained pianist with perfect pitch -- to an education in bluegrass, outlaw country and '50s rock and roll from his father, he's always been exposed to and enjoyed a wide range of music. The piano lessons didn't take, but the guitar certainly did. In his teens Rollins discovered Led Zeppelin, Neil Young and Drivin N Cryin, and the guitar his dad tried to push on him a few years earlier suddenly became a necessity. By age 20, he had taught himself to play by ear, and he was writing his own songs. He plays acoustic and electric guitar, bass and mandolin. He has a recording project planned for release in 2021.
Friendship House Music Festival sponsors are Brandon Combs State Farm, Dalton Utilities, Engineered Floors, Oakwood Cafe, Shaw Industries, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. and Vertex.
Friendship House began in 1957 with a mission of addressing the needs of those residents who lived in Happy Top, a poverty-stricken area of Dalton near Waugh Street. Women's groups from area churches joined together to teach mothers about childcare, begin a kindergarten program for preschoolers and provide clothing for those who needed assistance. The ladies opened a thrift store to help fund these projects.
The centerpiece of these efforts was a wooden chapel which sat on a site adjacent to the current Creative Arts Guild building. The needs changed following urban renewal, and Friendship House has continued to evolve to meet the needs of the community.
All Friendship House Music Festival proceeds support Friendship House, a North Georgia childcare center, learning center and preschool, whose mission states: "Our mission is to provide quality, available, affordable childcare. It is our belief that each child possesses unique abilities, talents and needs. Our goal is to design a program within the Friendship House Child Care Center which will benefit each child emotionally, mentally, physically and socially."
