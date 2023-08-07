When North Murray High School senior Meredith Phillips first started helping with the school’s mobile food drives, she didn’t fully understand the effect food insecurity has on her community.
“I didn’t realize how big the turnout would be,” she said. “I figured we would be giving out a few bags of food or some cans.”
By the end of the day, Phillips said she, along with dozens of North Murray students, “probably helped around 200 families at least.” Other food drops at the school have reached more than 1,000 people on a day. The food drops are open to anyone.
That number has continued to rise since the Chattanooga Area Food Bank first partnered with Murray County Schools to set up monthly mobile food drives at North Murray and Murray County High School two years ago. The latest drive took place on July 22.
Each mobile food drive is conducted by volunteers consisting of students within the Murray County school system alongside Board of Education members and community leaders. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank supplies the items and the volunteers help sort them and hand them out to the families in need.
While “food insecurity” may seem like a fancy way of describing hunger, there is a clear difference between the two, officials say. Hunger is the feeling someone experiences when they do not have access to food, while food insecurity involves a consistent lack of food to live a healthy life based on economic factors and other situations.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 34 million Americans are food insecure. Roughly nine million of those are children.
As with many communities around the country, food insecurity has been a significant problem in Northwest Georgia. In 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 7,000 people faced food insecurity in Murray County, according to Chattanooga Area Food Bank Director of Development Melanie Hammontree in a press release that year. That led to the organization contacting Murray County Schools officials to help address the problem, said Tara Jones, who serves as the wellness director for the school system.
“The Chattanooga (Area) Food Bank told us that Murray County was food insecure and that they would really like to partner with (us) to start holding mobile pantries monthly,” said Jones. “I thought that was a great idea because not only can we help individuals but we can also get our kids involved in a volunteer opportunity to give back to the community.”
Phillips, a senior cheerleader for North Murray, said the July food drive marked her third time participating. She said the experience has been continuously enriching.
“I really enjoy going to the food drive. It’s probably one of my favorite volunteer activities that we do,” said Phillips. “Just being able to help everyone in the community while hanging out with other students feels great.”
As the partnership approaches the beginning of its third year of holding mobile food drives in September, Jones said they rotate the location of each drive between Murray County High and North Murray High each month.
“We do that so different areas of the county can have easier access to the mobile pantries,” said Jones. “We want to be able to help anyone we can across the entire county no matter where they may be.”
Jones said each food drive has been successful, with thousands in the community receiving food supplies they would otherwise not have access to. The demand is so high, Jones said, there has at times been a struggle to meet the needs of everyone who shows up.
“There have been times we completely ran out because the need is so great,” said Jones. “With the cost of food going up day by day, we are actually increasing the amount of food (the Chattanooga Area Food Bank) is bringing to our future drops. That way we have a little bit more to give out.”
The most recent food drive at North Murray served 188 households, including 348 adults and 238 children. The food is placed on pallets at around 7 a.m. for the students to sort.
“You would be amazed to see how early they line up to try to get some food,” said Jones.
Jones said the drives have become a staple at the high schools, with students gradually becoming more engaged and involved since they were first set up.
“Everyone gets involved, whether it’s students in our athletic programs or from our different clubs and organizations,” she said. “It really promotes student leadership within the school system.”
While Jones said the events have helped the community fight food insecurity, there is still more to be done.
“We hope to continue doing this as long as there is a need,” she said. “There’s never a moment where we want anybody to go hungry. Doing this once a month, we get to hear these people’s stories and really get to know them. You just don’t want anyone in the community to have to choose between having food on their table or keeping their lights on at night.
“We ultimately want to make sure everyone is healthy and active. Getting food in the bellies of our school kids only helps them when they walk through the doors in the morning. These events allow us to become educated about a food insecure county and how we can build relationships within the community. It’s really eye-opening and amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.