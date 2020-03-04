The Fighting Mongooses, the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy FIRST Robotics team, are putting the finishing touches on this season's robot as they prepare to meet three-dozen other squads in their first competition of the year this weekend.
The 2020 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition emphasizes renewable energy and cities of the future. Among the local squads represented Friday and Saturday at the Dalton Convention Center will also be Dalton High School's team and that of North Murray High School.
Upward of 40 students are on the Fighting Mongooses, and each member of the team has his or her niche, said James Rowlenson, an adviser for the squad. "It's a (major) time commitment, and they'd go all seven days a week if we let them."
This is the fifth season of FIRST Robotics at the academy, and the theme of this year's competition is "infinite recharge," said lead adviser Marten Hutchison. The game entails robots collecting orange balls, or "power cells," and depositing them in designated areas.
For the first 30 seconds, the robot must act truly autonomously, and then teams can use joysticks for operations the rest of the time, said Hutchison, who works for Shaw Industries. There's also a portion on a color wheel, so "you need a color sensor on the robot."
Finally, in the last 30 seconds, robots are asked to lift themselves up on essentially "giant coat hangers" five feet off the ground, he said. The apparatus "moves, though, so you really have to pay attention to balance and weight."
Among the changes for this season's competition is the fact there is no stop date — a "bag-and-tag" day — when work on the robot must cease, so the first contest is the practical concluding day, said Rowlenson. Robotics teams in 44 countries received the task for this season at the same time via a web video on Jan. 4.
The robot's perimeter can't be more than 120 inches, it can't weigh more than 125 pounds, and the height limit is 45 inches, Hutchison said. That height limitation doesn't apply for the final 30 seconds of competition, so robots can have arms that reach to the lifting bars, and "we are designing for two hooks to hold 75-100 pounds apiece."
This season's robot utilized a different drive system than prior editions, Rowlenson said. Previously, their robot "moved forward and then turned like a tank, but this one can turn" smoothly, with enhanced range of motion.
"We spent a lot longer than we needed to on the chassis, but we did new wheels we hadn't done before," said Diego Calderon, fabrication lead. "We have a more customized gear box, as well."
The Fighting Mongooses constructed multiple robots and built prototypes of various obstacles for practices, Rowlenson said. "Trial-and-error is part of the learning process."
The season is really three parts, Hutchison said. The fall is technically "offseason," but the Fighting Mongooses use that period for training, recruiting and team building; then, there's the build season; then, finally, the competitive season, which begins this weekend.
After the event at the Dalton Convention Center, the Fighting Mongooses will travel to the Carrollton competition in the middle of this month, Rowlenson said. Later, there's state, and, then, for teams who qualify, the international contest in Houston.
Lici Antonio, 17, has been a member of the Fighting Mongooses for two years, and robotics fits with her desire for a mechanical engineering metier, she said. "I've learned a lot that will help me with my career."
In the fall, she's an outreach leader who liaises with the community, and during the competition season, she's in the pit crew, she said. Whatever her role at a given time, she always feels the robotics team "is a big family."
Indeed, "you meet some really cool people" in robotics, said Lucas Trammell, a senior in his fourth year as a member of the Fighting Mongooses. "It's a good escape and a good stress reliever after eight hours of classes."
Calderon joined the team two years ago because of his interest in engineering.
In robotics, "there's something new every day, and there's always growth," said Calderon, 17. "Seeing the young people come through and their growth, as well, is also a good feeling."
Trammell, a team captain who spends most of his time on the mechanical team for the robot, has always been fascinated by "how things work, how a car drives, how a robot moves," he said. Consequently, robotics "seemed like a cool opportunity, and I didn't see anything else like it."
FIRST is "a bunch of really good life lessons cleverly disguised as a robotics competition," Hutchison said. "It's all teamwork, planning, brainstorming, idea development, cooperation and ideation."
Trammell has also learned leadership as a team captain.
"You have to get people in the right place, where they need to go," he said. "We want people to stay on the team and stay interested."
And robotics, with its myriad life lessons and wide range of jobs, can benefit virtually any student, he said. "We have a ton of very different people in here from all walks of life."
More information on the Fighting Mongooses can be found on their webpage through the academy's website, www.wcsga.net/ngca. This weekend's contest at the convention center is free and opens at 9 a.m. on Friday, with Saturday's competition also starting at 9 a.m.
