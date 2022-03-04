After a season in which COVID-19 prevented the excitement of in-person FIRST robotics competitions, "we're really optimistic this year is shaping up more toward normal, and we think full teams and spectators" will be back at competitions, including one in Dalton next week, said Marten Hutchison.
He's also "pleasantly surprised" to have 30 members on this year's team, since "we weren't really able to get out and recruit" due to COVID-19, with about half of those members in their first or second years, said Hutchison, an adviser for the Fighting Mongooses, the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team. "Our team is pretty well-stacked and well-balanced," not only between youth and experience, but males and females, as there are more than 10 of the latter on the squad.
That number includes senior Yosdel Castaneda, a captain in her fourth and final year with the Fighting Mongooses. Introduced to FIRST robotics as a seventh-grader at Eastbrook Middle School, she officially joined the Fighting Mongooses as a freshman at Southeast Whitfield High School.
"I have something to work for, (and) I've always been interested in engineering and hands-on" projects, she said. "You meet new people and make connections for the future."
It's critical for competitions to be offered in-person this season, especially without them last year, as younger team members "need to know what it's like," she said. "They can see what this is really about."
"We did go to a couple of off-season competitions this (past) summer, so they could get a flavor," but even those were conducted with COVID-19 restrictions, and "we couldn't take" all team members, said Brian Cooksey, an adviser for the Fighting Mongooses and the director of workforce development at Shaw Industries. "It's all about learning and growing."
Southeast freshman Brianna Jones took an interest in FIRST while observing her older brother Adam, currently a sophomore at Southeast, in FIRST Lego League. She also met members of the Fighting Mongooses, and she joined this year.
"I really liked the team spirit and being a part of something," she said. "They help out in the community and (advise) at STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp, which my brother went to."
Jones plans to continue on the team throughout high school, and she even recruited several friends to join her on the Fighting Mongooses this year.
"I love this team and the people on it," she said.
She also wants to be a team leader in the future, ensuring new members "have the same great experience I've had."
They began working on this year's robot Jan. 8 and can continue to do so until their first scheduled competition, which starts Thursday, March 10, at the Dalton Convention Center, Castaneda said. Challenges remain similar year to year, but different enough so that "you can't just use" past robot designs. More information on the competition is available at https://visitdaltonga.com/event/2022-ga-first-robotics-pch-dalton/.
The 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition, Rapid React, focuses on shooting balls and climbing, with four bars to climb worth varying levels of points, she said.
"We've gotten lots of good ideas from the freshmen, and we use CAD (computer-aided design) to design a 3-D model of our robot."
"I jump around, but I see what our building team does, and I want to learn more programming," Jones said. "I've learned CAD, worked on fabrication — putting physical aluminum pieces on the robot — and helped with the climb system."
Castaneda is "mostly on the safety side" of the team, as well as "awards and paperwork, but I'm taking welding classes currently," she said. "I would like to go into robotics and engineering in the future."
Jones wants to become a mechanical or electrical engineer, she said.
"I can learn a lot of that" by being on the robotics team.
Cooksey said he is "very confident this program helps students get clarity on what they want to do in college and beyond, and several are going to be engineers. There's a lot of talent here, and our goal is to get them to come back to this community to work as engineers" following college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.