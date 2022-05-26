“Edge of Town,” an independent film that has several members of the production with local ties, will be screened at the Dalton Little Theatre on Saturday.
Several scenes were shot in Dalton — including at the Dalton Little Theatre — and the surrounding area, so Saturday “is a homecoming screening, of sorts,” said writer/director Christopher Flippo, a native of Rossville. “There’s such a vibrance in Dalton, (and we found several) very enthusiastic and talented collaborators.”
“To have people in your corner, fighting for the same things you are, is crucial,” particularly with a “micro-budget” film like “Edge of Town,” he said. That “can-do spirit” among the cast and crew has translated to audiences, who have given the film a warm welcome thus far.
In the film, protagonist Summer Roome, played by Audrey Deitz, has her life upended when her adrift younger brother and wayward father come back into her life.
“The actors did such a good job,” Flippo said. Their characters “feel like real people with long histories.”
“Edge of Town” received the Best Narrative Film award at this year’s Oneota Film Festival, Best Feature Film at the South Georgia Film Festival and the Narrative Features award at the Virgin Spring Cinefest. It was nominated for Best Feature Film, among other awards, at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, and actor Duane Whitaker took home the award for best supporting actor in a feature film at Idyllwild.
“We’re thrilled with the reception so far,” Flippo said. “When you make these things, you’re just happy for anyone to even see it, so for people to see it and the response to be positive is icing on the cake.”
Chase Parker, a fixture on local theater stages, has a minor role in the film and was impressed by the rest of the cast, especially Deitz and her co-star, Geoff James, he said. They’re both “phenomenal.”
As for Parker, “I’ve been in a handful of short and feature independent films, (and) I love both,” he said. “This is the first time that I was asked to play ‘myself,’ though,” in what amounts to a cameo role.
Saturday’s screening starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
“There are some really funny parts and some really dramatic parts, (and this film) plays really well with an audience,” Flippo said. In fact, “we waited” on releasing the film until the COVID-19 pandemic subsided enough for audiences to watch films together in person, because “we thought that’s the best way.”
“I’m really excited to see it play” in more cities, including Dalton, and even “other parts of the country,” he added. “I learn something new every screening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.