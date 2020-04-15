The Murray County coroner has released the rest of the names of the seven people who were killed in the storms that tore through Murray County Sunday night into Monday morning.
They are:
• Myrtle Brookshire, age 75.
• Wilber Brookshire, 79.
• Wilber Brookshire Jr., 48.
The names previously released were:
• Rebecca Beck, 59.
• Richard Irwin, 50.
• Laquita Thomas, 63.
• Deanna Zambrano, 20.
Murray County Emergency Management Agency Director and Fire Chief Dewayne Bain said all seven were killed in two “back to back” mobile home parks near Eton.
“They were within 1,000 feet of each other, basically one location,” he said. “One is the Ridgeview mobile home park, which was accessible off of Ridgeview Lane. I'm not sure the other had a name. But it was on Deer Park Drive, and was accessible off of Norton Bridge Road.”
The storms also left 23 people hospitalized.
