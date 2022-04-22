AdventHealth is pleased to announce Alan Guyton will now serve in a regional role as chief financial officer of the AdventHealth Southeast Region, which includes AdventHealth Murray, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Redmond, as well as AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky and AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina.
Guyton has been a part of the AdventHealth team for more 17 years and previously served as chief financial officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon while also serving as chief financial officer of the AdventHealth Southeast Region.
“I’m proud to continue working with the AdventHealth Southeast Region as I transition to a fully regional role,” said Guyton. “As we continue to grow in Northwest Georgia and the region as a whole, I look forward to serving our communities together.”
Guyton and his wife Jackie have two daughters, Morgan and Alli. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf and spending time outdoors.
Steve Gotshall has been named chief financial officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. Gotshall has been a part of the AdventHealth team for more than 14 years and previously served as associate vice president of finance of AdventHealth Daytona Beach.
“I am excited for this opportunity to join the AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon team,” said Gotshall. “I look forward to supporting the financial stewardship and growth of our high-quality healthcare services in Murray and Gordon counties.”
Gotshall and his wife Tiffani have a daughter named Aubrey. In his free time, he enjoys running, skiing, reading and spending time with his family.
“As the largest healthcare network in Northwest Georgia, it is important that we have a strong leadership team to help position us for continued growth and expansion of our services across Northwest Georgia and the Southeast Region,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the Southeast Region. “I am excited about Alan’s new focus and the addition of Steve to our team, and I can’t wait to see what they’ll be able to accomplish together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.