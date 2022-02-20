Since joining the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office nearly seven years ago, Deputy Brandon Fincher has reached his dream of serving as a school resource officer.
Fincher is the SRO for North Whitfield Middle School, Varnell Elementary School, Pleasant Grove Elementary School and North Star Educational and Therapeutic Services.
For his dedication to his position, Fincher has been named Whitfield County Employee of the Month for December, and he was recognized during the Wednesday county commission meeting.
“A school resource officer is a teacher, a big brother, a guidance counselor, a minister, an officer and a friend to students,” Sheriff Scott Chitwood said during the meeting, “and Brandon does it as well as anybody we’ve got serving in the schools. We’re very proud of his dedication and his service not only to Whitfield County but to the students enrolled in Whitfield County schools. His supervisor is Lt. Tammy Silvers, and we're very proud of her supervision and overseeing the SROs.”
Maria Hayes, who nominated Fincher for the honor, said he has “a great personality” and “really gives all of his energy and attention to his schools and the children that attend.”
She praised his “very good work ethic” and pointed out that he “always has a smile on his face.”
“This job can be very trying,” Hayes said, “and I am happy knowing that Brandon is a good role model and is able to have a positive influence on the children of Whitfield County.”
Fincher recently participated in the Celebrity Spelling Bee on behalf of his schools and the sheriff’s office, with proceeds from the event used for teaching grants in Whitfield County Schools.
“Brandon is proud to be a deputy for the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office,” Hayes said. “He has always wanted to be a school resource officer, and he worked very hard to achieve that. I hope that all SROs strive to be like Brandon and care and devote themselves to their jobs the way that he has. He is very loved at North Whitfield Middle.”
Fincher filled out the following questionnaire to give local residents further insight into his life.
Time with the county: Going on seven awesome years!
My current role as a county employee: I am assigned as a school resource officer for North Whitfield Middle School, Varnell Elementary School, Pleasant Grove Elementary School and North Star Educational and Therapeutic Services.
What do you like most about your department, team or role? There are so many things to mention. I love my administration for doing such an amazing job of guiding and taking care of us. Also, I really like our current SRO group as they are the most hardworking and helpful group you could ask for. My role has an endless number of things to love as well. If I had to choose just one, it would be forming great relationships with the kids in our community. It truly is an honor to get to know them and to help guide them to be successful!
Most successful project you and your team completed? It’s a daily success story for us to see the kids we serve become successful and ultimately graduate as healthy and mature members of our future community.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? At the end of the day being an SRO is about one thing, the children. If anyone starting out as a new SRO needs to know anything, it’s “Invest in the kids.” These are people that are going to grow up and lead our communities one day. Being able to say that you had a hand in shaping them to who they are is unbelievably rewarding.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: My favorite place to eat is at Sgt. J Hayes’ house because no one can cook better than him! Unfortunately, it isn’t a restaurant, so I usually settle for The Sauc’d Pig if I want something delicious.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Am a musical theater mega-fan. Anyone who knows me well knows that I will sing just about any show tune! If you see me around, ask for a performance. I will gladly oblige!
Anything else you’d like to share: Just a huge thanks to everyone that has helped me in my career, honestly. It’s very humbling to be around such great guys that would do anything to see you succeed. Special thanks to Ryan Rogers and Andrew Pangle for legitimately being the most knowledgeable and hardworking teams (and friends) I could have ever asked for, as well as my school administrators for shaping the SRO I am today.
