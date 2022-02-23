Steve Hall has never used “divining rods” to try and find an underground water source, so he was pleasantly surprised the first time he tried the method to locate an unmarked grave in Dunagan Cemetery. The thin metal rods he was holding crossed one another, and he knew he’d found the burial site of a West Side community member whose final resting place had been forgotten.
Hall, who has put in countless hours working at Dunagan Cemetery and created a Facebook page for it, admitted he was initially skeptical about using what some call “witching for water.”
“I have located unmarked graves before using a stainless steel probing rod to find soft areas in the soil, areas that had been dug up,” he said recently at the graveyard on a blustery winter day. “I was told about the divining rods and did a test. I located five graves using the divining rods, then went back over the same area with the probing rod and the results matched. With this method, I have now located 227 graves at Dunagan which were either totally unmarked or had markers that were hidden.”
Hall handles the thin metal rods with small flags on the end — normally used for marking an underground utility line — and walks in two directions to “verify” he’s found a grave.
“I just went through and went across them this way,” he demonstrated, “and then the other way — from head to foot — to verify it’s a grave. The rods cross when you go across. I’ll go longways where I think it’s at the foot (of the grave). After you cross where the head is, the rods will uncross. I don’t know what makes it do it, I wish I did.”
Hall noted, as have many others, that not everyone has the “touch” for dousing, and the rods will simply not work in their hands even when going over evidence of water. When instructed to hold them lightly “with no friction at all on the rods,” a newspaper reporter tried his hand at dowsing and had the rods cross at the exact spot where Hall had already located and marked a grave. Hall said he got the idea of using divining, or dowsing rods, from Dunagan Cemetery committee member Kim Pickens.
“One day I was up there meeting with some people, and a guy named Ralph Smith who refurbishes gravestones and works with stones was there,” she said. “He was going to set a headstone and we were talking about the fact that it’s difficult for me to know where there was an unmarked grave. and he said, ‘I can help you with that.’ He went to his truck and got out two wires, and showed me how to tell. It was unbelievable to me! I’d heard about that before, but never watched anybody do it. I got excited about it, because he taught me how to do it. It is amazing.”
Smith, who owns S & S Sandblasting in Cohutta and has handled historical projects for the Whitfield County and Dalton governments, said his family has known how to dowse for water.
“My dad has been in the construction business all my life, and has found water lines (this way),” he said. “It also works for caskets. I don’t really know how to explain it scientifically but it’s all about polarity, and if you hold your sticks right, when you cross a water line or a casket they’ll actually cross.
“There’s an older gentleman at Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Mr. Bradley Putnam. We were out there setting a mausoleum and he took those sticks and was showing me some caskets. I knew to use them for water, then when Mr. Bradley showed me how to use them for caskets I started using them for that as well.”
Marking the lost graves
Hall is cutting marble into 4-inch by 4-inch square pillars to mark graves he has located.
“We purchased 20 marble stones, 25-inch by 13-inch by 4-inch — that I am going to cut to 4 by 4 by 13 to use as small headstones — so we can knock out 120 (graves) with what we have,” he said. “I got the stones in Fairmount; they are actually stones which had been rejected by the VA (Veterans Administration) due to coloring issues.”
Hall, with help from other community members, has used brute strength and sometimes heavy equipment to lift headstones that were leaning or had fallen over. Some are still works in progress, he added.
Pickens, who has also used dowsing rods to find unmarked graves at Griffin Cemetery near Mill Creek Baptist Church, said working at Dunagan Cemtery is a “labor of love” for many community members.
“My husband’s (Billy Joe) family members are buried there,” she said, “and we have a 5-year-old son who died from a congenital heart defect buried at Dunagan. Sybil Tate, my fourth-grade teacher, got me involved in serving on the cemetery committee in order to replace her. I actually considered it an honor. I thought my goodness, that’s kinda neat. Lamar Hayes also taught me different things about the cemetery.”
Hall points out Dunagan does not employ a groundskeeper, and that the community members maintain their sacred acreage “the old-fashioned way.”
“Members of the community get together the first Saturday of each month from March through October at 8 a.m. to mow grass and clean up,” he said. “Many also volunteer during the week prior if they are not going to be there on Saturday; they will go by and mow for 30 minutes or more ahead of time. This brings the Dunagan community together for the cleaning, along with biscuits under the arbor — like was done back in the old days.”
Hall said the oldest grave at Dunagan is that of a man named Volintine Harlan, who was born in 1766 and died in 1852, according to cemetery records. Another headstone has the death date of a woman, Lucy Field Armstrong — June 17, 1993 — but has chiseled in stone she was born on Dec. 19 “in a fine year.”
“They didn’t know what year she was born,” he explained.
