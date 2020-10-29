Finley joins Valley Point Elementary 'family'

When Ali Finley joined Valley Point Elementary as the school's new principal, one of the first things she noticed was the feeling of family that permeates the staff, students and parents.
"Everyone is treated as family, and everyone pitches in when someone is out or needs something," said Finley, who was assistant principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary the past two years before taking over at Valley Point for the 2020-21 academic year. "The people here brighten up your day with sweet notes, and the hospitality committee made sure everyone got flowers on our first day."
Many of Valley Point's teachers have been at the school two decades or more, so they know not only students, but their relatives, Finley said, noting, "It's a special place here."
Finley "will fit in well there, because it's family oriented, and she's a nurturing person," said Judy Gilreath, Whitfield County Schools superintendent. "She has good people skills; she's a good one."
Because Finley is new to Valley Point, it's incumbent upon her to become part of the family, but those efforts were complicated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she said. As a safety measure, "we're not allowing visitors in the building, which made it tougher for me to make my face known to parents."
"We'd usually have family nights where I would get to know them, but those are going to have to be virtual, we did a drive-thru meet-your-teacher, and I'm putting myself out there in the car lines in the mornings and afternoons so they can get to know who I am," she said. "We're trying to be as creative as we can without having them in the building, and, fortunately, that's what teachers are good at: being creative."
The school uses its website and social media feeds to connect with parents, as well as Blackboard Connect, a mass notification system, she said.
"You have to build trust, but that just takes time," she said.
Finley met with each teacher individually via Google Meet after she accepted the position.
"I wanted to get a feel for them on a personal level, their families, their hobbies, their backgrounds," she said. "You build relationships by being a good listener, and teachers need to feel their input is valued."
Since her college days at Georgia Southern, Finley had aspirations for an administrative role in education.
"It just feels good to help people and students, and this servant-leader role is all about that," she said. As a principal, "you can help students and teachers grow, and I've always wanted to do that.''
A native of Illinois, Finley came to Dalton when she was in elementary school, and she's a product of Dalton Public Schools. After graduating from Dalton High School and then Georgia Southern, she began her teaching career in DeKalb County Schools for two years before returning home to Dalton for 11 years at City Park School. It was at City Park where she began to work as an instructional coach, and she continued that role at Cedar Ridge Elementary for three years before moving to Pleasant Grove Elementary.
"I've been blessed to be able to take on leadership roles," as well as "building capacity" outside of her schools through workshops and conferences, she said. She's also learned from gifted administrators, especially the lesson that "you have to be consistent and follow through on what you say."
"Some decisions can be tough to make, but everything you do has to be what is best for kids, and that's what I base every decision on," she said. "We have high expectations for all of our students, and while they may have different paths, we want them all to become contributing citizens."
Finley "is not afraid to tackle whatever needs to be done, and she does it while keeping a smile on her face," Gilreath said. "She's the type of person who can roll with the punches."
Starting a new role at a different school is stressful enough, but doing so during a pandemic is even more arduous. Fortunately, the Valley Point Elementary family has smoothed Finley's transition.
"Overall, students have been doing an amazing job of wearing masks and social distancing, and that comes from great teachers," she said. "We've spent a lot of time preparing lessons for them on how social distancing looks" in a variety of contexts, and "they've been wonderful."
Whitfield County Schools gave families the option of complete virtual learning for students this year, so staff members also need to reach out to those students to "make them feel part of the classroom environment,'' she said. "They are going to come back to school eventually, and we want them to feel" like they're still members of the Valley Point Elementary family.
Finley won't ask her teachers to do anything she's not willing to do, so she set up an online module this summer to "put myself in their shoes," she said. "I wanted to build a module so I could understand the whole process and answer any questions they might have."
Finley also understands the demands of being a working mother, as she and her husband, J.T., owner of Maryville Jewelers, have a 10-year-old son, Miles, who attends Westwood School, and a 2-year-old daughter, Lula. When she's not helping with academics or extracurricular pursuits, she enjoys exercising, cooking and reading.
Finley "knows what to teach and the best ways to teach it," Gilreath said. "She's doing well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.