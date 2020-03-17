Officials say the cause of a fire at an east Dalton auto repair shop Monday night is still under investigation. But Johnny Miller, owner of Miller Auto Repair on East Morris Street, said he believes it was an "arson robbery."
"They broke into the back office, busted the safe open, got cash out," said Miller, who has owned the business for about 13 years.
The fire resulted in multiple calls to 911 at about 8:36 p.m.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said the fire left the building with "heavy damage, especially to the roof."
"The roof collapsed," he said. "Fortunately, at the time, no one was there, and there were no injuries, firefighter or civilian."
Pangle said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Miller said there were three vehicles inside at the time of the fire.
"One of them had minor damage," he said. "The other two were untouched."
