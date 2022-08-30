The Dalton Fire Department lent a helping hand Friday to the cleanup effort at the former site of the downtown parking deck and got a little training in a the same time.
“Dalton’s Public Works Department has done an incredible job removing the last of the debris from the demolition and removal of the old deck, and Friday afternoon the fire department helped out to wash away the dust and dirt that has accumulated from that work,” a city o f Dalton spokesman said. “Firefighters used the opportunity to get in some hand line training with the hose lines.”
The Public Works Department also continued its work at the site Friday, spreading grass seed where the base of the second-floor ramp once stood at the intersection of Hamilton and Crawford Streets. Ground-level parking lot at the site is expected to open for parking soon.
Work to demolish the downtown deck began late last month after the structure was found to be failing during an inspection earlier this summer. Downtown Dalton Development Authority and city of Dalton leaders are working on plans for a replacement parking structure for the site, and recently went on a tour of other city-owned decks in Georgia to determine what will work best for us here in Dalton.
“Downtown is booming and we’re working to make sure we have ample parking for visitors,’” the spokesman said. “Kudos to our Public Works Department for a job very well done getting the remnants of the deck removed so we can use ground level parking here once again!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.