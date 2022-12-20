Investigators still have not determined the cause of a fire Sunday that destroyed a building that housed the Cohutta Police Department and served as a warehouse for a private business, said Mayor Ron Shinnick.
“They’ll be here for a few more days, looking for clues,” Shinnick said Tuesday.
The fire started around 4 a.m. and quickly engulfed the building on Red Clay Road.
Shinnick said evidence and case files are stored elsewhere and were not affected but the department lost personnel files, firearms and other equipment.
“We lost a lot,” he said.
“We were leasing just the front part of the building,” Shinnick said. “It was mainly a warehouse facility. But there were some offices in the front, and we leased them.”
The building also served as a warehouse for Rhyne & Sons, an antique shop in Ringgold.
Shinnick said the police department is still operating despite the loss.
“Gov. Brian Kemp has made available some FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) trailers,” he said. “We’ve had assistance from a wide variety of agencies in the county and across the state.”
“That’s one positive thing,” Shinnick said. “Everyone is pulling together and helping us out. Not just government agencies, but the people who live here. People have donated food and water. Our local restaurants have provided lunches for the firefighters and police officers. (State Sen.) Chuck Payne and (State Rep.) Jason Ridley have reached out to us and said they will do what they can. Our county commissioners have been great. We appreciate all of them.”
