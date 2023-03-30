Tuesday morning a longtime firefighter climbed another rung on the ladder with a promotion to the rank of engineer. Danny Arthur's promotion was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the Public Safety Commission at its monthly meeting.
Arthur began his current stint with the Dalton Fire Department in January 2013, but his firefighting career dates back well beyond that. In addition to a previous stint with the DFD, Arthur's firefighting career began with the Murray County Fire Department in 1998 even before his 1999 graduation from Murray County High School. Arthur is an EMT-I and also holds several National Professional Qualifications and Special Operations Qualifications. Arthur has fulfilled not only the requirements for the rank of engineer but also has served as a fill-in officer on his shift.
"Arthur exhibits professionalism, knowledge and a great attitude in anything he does," said Chief Todd Pangle in a letter recommending his promotion.
Arthur's promotion fills a vacant position left by the recent retirement of former engineer Mark Richardson.
The Dalton Public Safety Commission is composed of Chairman Truman Whitfield, Alex Brown, Terry Mathis and Anthony Walker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.