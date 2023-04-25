The Dalton Fire Department's newest crop of firefighters is a special group. The department's recruit school is known for weeding out candidates who don't quite have what it takes to be a Dalton firefighter — it's a 15-week program designed not just to train firefighters but also to ensure that only the best join the agency. For the first time in recent memory the most recent class had a 100% graduation rate.
Trevor Cloer, Seth Cox, Jonathan Crow, Charles Davis, Billy Johnson and Garrett Krout were presented to the Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday morning for their approval as new Dalton firefighters. The commissioners voted unanimously 4-0 to confirm the new class.
"We started with six and this is the first time in many years that we finished with six," Chief Todd Pangle said while presenting the class. "We had 100% graduation, and I have expressed my appreciation to this class for their determination and devotion to their new craft."
Cloer, 24, is a graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School and comes to the Dalton Fire Department after working with Shaw Industries.
Cox, 26, is a graduate of Coahulla Creek High School and served in the United States Navy as a corpsman before joining the fire department.
Crow, 23, is a graduate of North Murray High School and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with an associate's degree in business. He serves in the Georgia National Guard.
Davis is a graduate of the Ivy Academy and has a massage therapy certificate from Chattanooga State. Before joining the fire department he worked for Ford Chiropractic.
Johnson, 28, is a graduate of Heritage High School in Catoosa County and worked with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education before beginning his firefighting career.
Krout, 30, is a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School and worked with The Farm golf course before becoming a firefighter.
"I know you’ve had an arduous series of weeks, the chief has been updating us, and I just want to say on behalf of myself and the other members of the commission that we’re glad to have you," Public Safety Commission Chairman Truman Whitfield said after the vote to confirm the new recruits.
"I know you’ve worked hard and you deserve to be here this morning. I’ve driven by several times and I’ve seen you working hard during the day and I’m amazed by how hard you guys have worked over the last few months," commission member Terry Mathis said. "So, congratulations on that, I appreciate you being part of the family."
The Public Safety Commission is composed of Whitfield, Alex Brown, Mathis and Anthony Walker.
