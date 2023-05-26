Hamilton donation

The Whitfield Professional FireFighters Association (WPFFA) recently donated $500 to the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI). The group recently put together 18 sensory bags to provide to children in the community when needed. Sensory bags help young children to develop their sense of touch and fine motor skills. The bags also can be used to calm children when first responders arrive in an emergency. After completing the bags, funds were available, and the group decided to donate to ASCI. From left are Chris West, battalion chief; Edward O’Brien, fire chief; Nathan Callaway, operations chief; Jesse Jones, WPFFA 5416 president; Jessica Truelove, ASCI practice manager; Terri Woodruff, ASCI executive director; Kade West, WPFFA 5416 treasurer; and Brady Walters, WPFFA 5416 Fundraising Committee member.

 Contributed photo

