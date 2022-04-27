Three Dalton firefighters were honored Tuesday for their heroic actions that saved a resident from a house fire in March. The firefighters of Squad 1-A were presented a unit citation at the monthly meeting of Dalton's Public Safety Commission.
The incident happened Sunday, March 20, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Firefighters were sent to the residence at 323 Chestnut St. and when crews arrived they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof of the house. Squad 1 was ordered onto the roof to cut holes to ventilate the structure for the fire crews working inside to search for victims and put out the fire.
Lt. Josh Townsend and firefighters Austin Payne and Anibal Moran were able to quickly ventilate the roof after using a thermal imaging camera to determine the best place to place holes in the roof. Because of cramped conditions inside of the house, Squad 1 was next ordered inside to help with search and rescue. The crew entered and was able to find a victim and pull him from the house. They performed CPR on the porch of the home before handing the patient off to EMS.
Townsend, Payne and Moran were presented to the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday morning by Chief Todd Pangle and were given their unit citation. Pangle pointed out that their bravery and actions reflect great credit not just to themselves but also to their company and the fire department.
The Dalton Public Safety Commission is composed of Chairman Terry Mathis, Alex Brown, Anthony Walker, Bill Weaver and Truman Whitfield.
