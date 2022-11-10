First Baptist Church of Dalton (FBCD) is preparing to celebrate 175 years of ministry Friday through Sunday.
The membership plans to recognize this occasion by hosting a series of worship services, meals and exhibits to be held at the church. The speakers will be former pastors Dr. Earl Davis, Dr. Bill Wilson and Dr. Bill Ireland. Pastor Dr. Jonathan Barlow will preach at the Sunday morning worship service. Music will be provided at all services by various church choirs and ensembles. A string ensemble will accompany the choir and congregation during the Sunday service. A reception will follow the Friday and Saturday services and dinner-on-the-ground in the fellowship hall will follow the Sunday service.
All former members and their families are invited to attend the celebration.
During the weekend, copies of “Continuing A Growing Tradition, the First Baptist Church of Dalton, Georgia, 1847-2022” will be available for purchase. Written by members of the church’s history committee, the book is a compilation of several church histories written over the years by numerous church historians; the earliest written around 1898. Members of the committee updated the historical information found for the most part in the church’s extensive archival collections. Members have organized a large array of displays featuring historical scrapbooks, photographs, church directories, church bulletins and other historical artifacts.
FBCD began when individuals of the Baptist faith who had moved to what was then Cross Plains came together in 1847 to organize into a body of believers. They had their first meetings in a small building shared with local Methodists and Presbyterians who also established their respective congregations about the same time in November 1847. Their first meeting house was built due to the generosity of Emory Blunt, a founding father of what would become known as Dalton. FBCD played a significant role in the Civil War, serving as a hospital as well as a spiritual center for soldiers. One of the first pictures of the original church building featured soldiers standing on the steps outside the sanctuary.
The church built another building located on the site of the present Krystal restaurant around 1880. It added a remarkable façade after 1900. Pictures taken in front of the building featured people in their Sunday best and very sleek, modern automobiles parked nearby.
Church growth and changing times made it necessary for the church to move from the Selvidge and Waugh Street location to its present church plant at the corner of Thornton and Waugh Avenues. The organ and the windows from the earlier church sanctuary were placed in the current chapel. Over the last 63 years, the church has updated its facility numerous times. Among numerous additions and renovations, the congregation added the Family Life Center in 1980, commissioned stained glass windows in 1989 depicting scenes from the life of Jesus Christ in the current sanctuary, and financed an extensive building program in 2004 that updated Sunday school rooms, office and music spaces, as well as created two church gardens, one featuring plants from the time of Christ.
A spokesperson commented: “Throughout her history, FBCD has always based its ministry on missions and education. We have a long history of serving as the hands and feet of our Lord and Saviour to the local community, and throughout the Earth. We also believe that a well-equipped Christian is a well-educated one. Both ministers and laity need to broaden their faith both by studying and being faithful to their Christlike commitments daily.”
