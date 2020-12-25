Neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor challenging weather conditions — rain, wind and temperatures in the low 40s — could stop the third annual red tub giveaway at First Baptist Church of Dalton recently.
In fact, the church provided more than twice as many red tubs full of food (170) for this edition as they did in the inaugural year. Additionally, youth could engage in a variety of fun activities at the church, families received take-out Christmas dinners with turkey, dressing, etc., and children were gifted toys courtesy of First Baptist Church of Dalton and a handful of other local congregations.
"This is our first time, and I was not expecting all of this," said Samantha Keener, who attended with her three children. She learned of the event through her two youngest children, who attend Kid City, an after-school enrichment program for Dalton Public Schools students, and "I rushed home from work so we could get here."
"This will most definitely help a lot of families," Keener said. "We're very blessed."
Those sentiments were echoed by Elizabeth Wilkerson, who attended with her four children, three of whom attend Kid City.
"It helps people in need and those with low incomes," said Wilkerson, who also attended the first two years of the red tub giveaway. "It's good and important."
Vianey Vidana and her family — parents and siblings — made their first appearance at the red tub giveaway this year, and the Dalton High School sophomore was impressed by the operation, she said. "It's really good, and it will help out a lot of people."
That's particularly true this year, as the economic fallout from the pandemic has ensnared many local families, Vidana said.
"This year, especially, many kids might not get gifts, but my siblings were able to get presents here."
COVID-19 has impacted "everybody, but, in general, I think those who have been hurt the most are those who were already on the door of poverty or in poverty," said Jonathan Barlow, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Dalton. "There was no safety net for those living paycheck to paycheck."
First Baptist Church of Dalton opened a food pantry in July for the first time, and "we give out 50 boxes of food a month," said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions for the church. "The need is great."
"When the need grows, the help needs to grow, too," Barlow said. Fortunately, "our church and other churches have expanded to meet that need."
For example, First Baptist Church of Dalton partnered with Crosspointe Dalton, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and Rock Bridge Community Church to provide Christmas presents for Kid City youth, said Malisa Pedro, Kid City's program director.
"This has been such a hard year, and so many families in our community can benefit from some extra support over the holidays, (so) we want to bring a little Christmas joy to families and kids," she said.
The holiday giveaway also included Georgia Public Broadcasting activity kits and other grade-level-appropriate books and enrichment items, so "they're getting academic things as well as presents," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "The school system can't do all of this alone, but we're blessed to be part of such a giving community."
First Baptist Church of Dalton has partnered with Westwood School for years to provide weekend snack packs to the elementary school's students, but discovered many families struggle with food insecurity during the extended Christmas break, when schools don't serve meals, Hooie said. That led to the first red tub giveaway, as members of the congregation took it upon themselves to fill each tub with two-weeks-worth of food for a family.
The initiative started with 80 tubs and has since grown to encompass not only Westwood families, but those in need at the Dalton Housing Authority, Family Support Council and — this year — Kid City, Hooie said. Of this year's 170 tubs, 130 were filled by members of the congregation, as "our church has a huge heart for missions."
"Some were afraid to go out shopping, because of COVID-19, so they gave money," she said. "We took those funds and had a big shopping day."
The remaining 40 tubs were filled courtesy of last month's Gratefull event. Though the pandemic made it impractical for Gratefull to provide a community meal this year like the spread that served roughly 1,500 people downtown in 2019, it did create an opportunity to make this year's Gratefull about giving to others.
Believe Greater Dalton, the public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, organized a drive-by food collection at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray. Representatives from several agencies that the food bank provides items for in this community — including First Baptist Church of Dalton — collected the donations to give to those in need.
Whitfield County has seen a more than 40% increase — nearly 60% for children — in food insecurity, or limited or uncertain access to adequate food, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Melanie Hammontree, development director for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Of the 20 counties served by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, "Whitfield County is third, as far as most need."
Not only would Keener attend future editions of the red tub giveaway, she'll spread the word to friends and acquaintances, she said.
"This is amazing, and I know a lot of people I can send this way in the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.