First confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Health District, Cherokee and Pickens County residents

The North Georgia Health District has received notice that residents in Cherokee and Pickens counties, who had previously been listed in the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report as confirmed cases, have now sadly passed away.
The Cherokee County resident was a female in her 60s, and the Pickens County resident was a female in her 70s. Both were hospitalized at the time of death with underlying health conditions.
These are the first deaths in the North Georgia Health District of residents who had been confirmed as being infected with COVID-19. The Health District is comprised of Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties.
At the time of this announcement, county-by-county numbers of confirmed cases so far in the Health District included:
• Cherokee County: 46 (including the death).
• Fannin: 2.
• Pickens: 4 (including the death).
• Whitfield: 6.
The Health District works closely with Georgia Department of Public Health epidemiology to identify close contacts of all confirmed cases and provide the appropriate recommendations.
How the public can help:
• Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
• The North Georgia Health District is coordinating with health care providers to determine if testing requests meet criteria for testing.
• If you have symptoms like cough, fever or other respiratory problems, call your doctor first.
• Stay home when sick.
• Practice thorough personal hygiene habits, including hand washing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.
• Avoid large gatherings of more than 10 people and maintain social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from others
• Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check the Health District’s website (http://bit.ly/COVID19-Updates-NorthGA) or follow us on social media.
