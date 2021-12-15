First day hike set at Prater's Mill

One of two new wildlife viewing platforms recently built in the Prater's Mill nature preserve.

The annual first day hike at the Prater’s Mill historic site is Saturday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m.

Join Greg Bruner for a free, guided 1 1/2-mile hike featuring new wildlife viewing platforms in the Prater's Mill nature preserve. This easy to moderate walk is great for both children and adults. Start the year right with a refreshing hike!

Meet on the mill's porch at 3 p.m.. Bring water, binoculars and wear sturdy shoes.

Prater’s Mill is at 5845 Ga. Highway 2. For more information, email info@pratersmill.org.

