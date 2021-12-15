First day hike set at Prater's Mill

The annual first day hike at the Prater’s Mill historic site is Saturday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m.
Join Greg Bruner for a free, guided 1 1/2-mile hike featuring new wildlife viewing platforms in the Prater's Mill nature preserve. This easy to moderate walk is great for both children and adults. Start the year right with a refreshing hike!
Meet on the mill's porch at 3 p.m.. Bring water, binoculars and wear sturdy shoes.
Prater’s Mill is at 5845 Ga. Highway 2. For more information, email info@pratersmill.org.
