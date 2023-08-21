The first day of qualifying for local city elections got off to a strong start on Monday.
In Dalton, incumbent Dennis Mock qualified for the Ward 1 seat on the City Council. Former Ward 2 City Council member Annalee Sams qualified for mayor. She resigned from the council earlier this year. Incumbent Mayor David Pennington is not running for reelection. Nicky Lama qualified for a special election to fill the unexpired term for the Ward 2 seat. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.
City elections are nonpartisan.
For the school board, incumbents Jody McClurg and Sam Sanders qualified to seek reelection. Former board member Pablo Perez and long-time Dalton Public Schools educator and administrator Laura Orr qualified for the seat currently held by Tulley Johnson.
In Tunnel Hill, incumbents Dennis Hammontree (Post 1) and Jim Griffin (Post 2) qualified to seek reelection to the City Council.
In Varnell, incumbents Sandy Pangle (Seat 3) and Sarah Harrison (Seat 4) qualified to seek reelection. Howard Cash qualified for Seat 5, currently held by Richard Lowe.
No one qualified in Cohutta on Monday.
Qualifying in Dalton continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day in the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
In Cohutta, qualifying for the Town Council continues through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in Town Hall. The seats currently held by Shane Kornberg and Andy Lopez are up for election.
Qualifying in Tunnel Hill continues through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at City Hall.
Qualifying in Varnell continues through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at City Hall.
Advance voting for all city elections in Whitfield County will take place weekdays from Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Nov. 3, in the elections office at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, Nov. 2, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance voting will also take place in the elections office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Those who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in city elections can register through Oct. 10.
