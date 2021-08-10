First Food Truck Frenzy draws big crowd in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH — Chatsworth's first Food Truck Frenzy on Friday proved so popular that a vendor actually sold out of food within the first hour.
"This was almost too successful," Barry Gentry, senior vice president of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce, said with a laugh. "You don't really want to sell out, but that's better than" the alternative of a lack of business.
Chamber President and CEO Eli Falls wasn't surprised by the strong turnout.
"We reached 10,000 people on Facebook Wednesday night with a reminder," said Falls, also president and CEO of the county's Industrial Development Authority. "We're celebrating this park, downtown, and the Chatsworth community. "
Doraville's EggRoll Boyz was among the food trucks in Chatsworth City Park, and "they're actually looking for a brick-and-mortar location," said Gentry. "We're all over that (at the chamber), as you can imagine."
Focusing attention on downtown Chatsworth is a goal of Food Truck Frenzy, so the plan for next month's edition is to change venues from the park to Market Street, Gentry said. He also hopes to have six food trucks, double Friday's three.
Falls and Gentry would like to continue offering this event in the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. range on the first Friday of every month, although that would be contingent on acceptable weather during the winter. Sept. 3 is set to be the next Food Truck Frenzy date, Falls said.
"We may even look at doing something like this on Saturdays in the park going forward, but nothing is set in stone."
This is "an opportunity to try something new and different we don't get on a day-to-day basis," said Keith Robinette, who brought his daughters, Ava and Brinlee, and son, Cayce, Friday. "It's great for the community, and we'd absolutely come back."
"The food was really good, and I like this idea," Ava said. "You can hang out with friends and eat good food, (which is) really neat."
The food from Sparky Roberts' Major League BBQ "was really good," Cayce said. "I had the barbecue sandwich" before supply was exhausted.
His father had an egg roll meal from EggRoll Boyz, and "I've never had an egg roll this big," he said with a laugh. He tried one of the "island-style (egg rolls, and) I'd like to try them all, because they all look (tasty)."
Brandy Beal's egg roll was likewise "delicious," she said. "I hope (EggRoll Boyz) come back."
Beal will return to Food Truck Frenzy, too, if and when her schedule as a teacher at North Murray High School allows.
"I'd come back, if I had the time," she said. "I think it's a great addition to our community."
"I see a lot of people who work downtown, like at the courthouse, here on their lunch hour, so it's really bringing in the lunch crowd," she added. It's also "good for families to get together and for friends to meet up."
