First graduation set for the Conasauga Circuit Mental Health Court

The Conasauga Circuit Mental Health Court, which serves both Murray and Whitfield counties, will commemorate its first graduation ceremony.
Judge Scott Minter, who will deliver the keynote address, proudly announces that this ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Murray County courthouse at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the courthouse.
Due to limitations on courtroom capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited and encouraged to watch the graduation ceremony via Facebook Live on the “Judge Scott Minter” Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/minterforjudge/.
The ceremony will mark the completion of an intensive 18-24 month program of comprehensive mental health treatment paired with co-occurring substance use disorder treatment, close supervision and accountability.
Treatment courts are this nation’s most effective strategy to reduce drug use and recidivism among substance-addicted, nonviolent offenders with criminal histories. In the state of Georgia, these courts save up to $5,000 for every individual they serve, and each graduate returns as much as $22,125 back in economic benefit. Nationally, treatment courts return as much as $27 for every $1 invested.
The uplifting graduation ceremony is evidence of the tremendous impact the Conasauga Circuit Mental Health Court has had on our community and will send a powerful message that these programs aid in mental health recovery, and reduce addiction, crime and recidivism, while changing lives. Learn more about the Conasauga Circuit Mental Health Court and other treatment courts at www.whitfieldcountyga.com/sc/treatmentcourt.htm. National treatment court research is available at AllRise.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.