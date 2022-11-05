First National Community Bank has announced the launch of several innovative new Treasury Management Services to its Business Banking suite.
Of note, the Bank’s Positive Pay service will automate the process of entering checks into the online banking system, which will then identify any exceptions or duplications, serving as a great tool to help businesses mitigate the risk of check fraud and human error.
Also of note, the new Send Invoices and Accept Payments service will allow customers to create and deliver invoices to their customers and accept payments directly into their bank account, also helping business customers streamline processing and allow for faster access to funds while eliminating fraud and errors.
“We have found that our business customers increasingly desire access to their funds and reporting in real time, increasing their cash flow and mitigating the risk of fraud and human error,” said Ryan P. Earnest, president and CEO. “With our Positive Pay and Send Invoices and Accept Payments services, our business customers will be able to make the informed financial decisions that affect their business and provide them with an enhanced, exceeds-expectations customer service experience with these and our other newly added Treasury Management Services.”
First National Community Bank offers a platform of Treasury Management services to help business customers implement a holistic and cohesive cash management system for their business and is committed to investing in leading technology to continue to support its business customers as they work to maximize their working capital and realize the faster, more secure transactions that help grow their business.
“We are incredibly excited to add these new Treasury Management Services to our Business Banking offerings,” said Michael Baker, Chief Banking Officer and Rome Market president. “We are focused and committed to personalized customer service, centered around local decision-making. These new products will allow our loan production offices in Paulding County, Georgia, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, and our 10 branches to provide our business customers with the tools they need to drive their business forward.”
Remote Deposit Capture, ACH Origination, Sweep Accounts and Merchant Card Services round out the bank’s Treasury Management Services.
To learn more about First National Community Bank’s Treasury Management Services, visit www.fncbank.com.
