First National Community Bank will be the presenting sponsor for the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce’s first Economic Outlook Breakfast. This event will be at the Dalton Convention Center on Wednesday, April 5, at 8:30 a.m. Doors will open at 8 and the buffet line will begin serving at 8:15. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased by March 31.
“It is an honor for First National Community Bank to partner with the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce to bring the upcoming Economic Outlook Breakfast to our community. We remain grateful for our area’s past support, and the FNCB team looks forward to serving our community in the future from our two full-service branches and mortgage production office locally,” said First National Community Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan P. Earnest.
“We are encouraged by our progress here in being considered as the area’s go-to source for lending and financial expertise and share the area’s excitement for a promising future. We look forward to being a part of the Economic Outlook Breakfast,” said Gary Middleton, First National Community Bank Dalton Market president.
The keynote speaker is Roger Tutterow, Henssler Financial Endowed Chair, director of the Econometric Center and professor of economics at Kennesaw State University.
Jason Mock, president and CEO of the chamber, said of the speaker, “We look forward to having Dr. Roger Tutterow join us to share his thoughts on the economic forecast for Dalton, the state of Georgia and at the national level. We know this information is valuable for our business community as they look to put the right tools in place to navigate this always-changing world we live in.”
To purchase tickets, go to daltonchamber.org/events or call (706) 278-7373.
Events like this wouldn’t be possible without First National Community Bank and the yearly slate of chamber sponsors.
