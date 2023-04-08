First National Community Bank hosts an open house in partnership with the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the bank’s 47 years in business and their commitment to the Dalton community.
The open house is Wednesday, April 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at First National Community Bank’s Dalton Northgate Drive Branch, 362 Northgate Drive.
The two partnering organizations host a celebratory event to welcome customers and community to the bank with food and refreshments from local businesses served.
“On behalf of the FNCB team, we look forward to hosting our customers, community and fellow Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce members at our upcoming open house,” said Ryan P. Earnest, president and CEO. “We are grateful for the support that the community has shown the bank in the past, and we welcome this opportunity to give back. Additionally, our group of veteran bankers stands ready to serve the needs of our growing community well into the future in an exceeds-expectations manner.”
The bank operates two full-service branch locations and a mortgage lending office in Dalton and plans to strengthen their focus on commercial, mortgage and consumer lending in the Dalton area. The bank is also focused on continued support of Dalton’s community and economic development initiatives and has partnered with Believe Greater Dalton on their economic development initiative and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce as presenting sponsor for the chamber’s first Economic Outlook Breakfast that was held on Wednesday.
“It is an honor for First National Community Bank to partner with the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce on the open house event,” said Gary Middleton, Dalton Market President. “The bank has a long-standing commitment to Dalton and we look forward to becoming the area’s go-to source for commercial and mortgage lending and financial expertise and making a positive and lasting impact in the community.”
The bank’s focus remains on assisting small businesses and consumers throughout Dalton with their personal banking and business lending needs through a robust suite of products and services that are geared to meet the needs of this rapidly growing community. The Dalton Commercial Loan Production Team is helmed by Middleton, who serves as Dalton Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, and is housed at the bank’s Thornton Avenue location. The mortgage lending team is headed up by Marla Zuspan, who serves as Vice President, Mortgage Department Manager, at the Hamilton Street mortgage office.
