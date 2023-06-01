First National Community Bank (FNCB), the wholly-owned subsidiary of First Chatsworth Bankshares Inc., announces plans to open a full-service banking facility in Paulding County, within the city of Dallas, subject to receipt of appropriate regulatory approvals.
The bank currently operates 10 full-service branch locations throughout Northwest Georgia with loan production offices in Paulding County and Chattanooga. FNCB aims to open the branch during the first quarter of 2024 to be on the Highway 278 corridor at 104 Village Walk, Dallas.
“We are excited by the prospect of expanding our branch footprint into the growing community of Dallas. Our Paulding County Loan Production office opened in 2020 and has seen tremendous growth in business lending throughout Paulding and Cobb counties. Opening a full-service location in this area will provide a natural synergy to complement our commitment and focus on growth opportunities and expansion in the Paulding and West Cobb County communities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan P. Earnest.
As a full-service bank, First National Community Bank will offer the Dallas community in-branch capabilities, as well as online and mobile solutions to help address customer banking preferences. The branch will provide an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services, including treasury management services.
“As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our exceeds expectations customer service and relationship-based banking philosophy will meet the personal and business banking needs of Dallas. We look forward to supporting the thriving commercial and small business enterprises, as well as the families that call Dallas home,” said Paulding Market President Alex Crenshaw.
A grand opening ribbon cutting in partnership with the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce will be scheduled to commemorate the anticipated opening with details to follow.
