About 50 local education, business and industry leaders explored how investing in people and building relationships can transform the workforce during the first Northwest Georgia Apprenticeship Summit at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton on Wednesday, March 22.
GNTC, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Technical College System of Georgia hosted the event, which included panel and roundtable talks.
“An apprenticeship is a great way for our industries to partner with GNTC to upskill their incumbent workers,” said Angela Berch, GNTC’s vice president of Economic Development. “Attending the Apprenticeship Summit was so informative for me, plus it provided a great networking environment for all attendees. I will definitely plan to attend this event next year.”
“When you invest in people it builds loyalty,” said Brian Cooksey, Workforce Development director at Shaw Industries Group Inc. “When people show they care about you it builds pride.”
Cooksey said more than 90% of Shaw’s internal apprenticeship program participants have stayed with the company. Many have moved to higher-level positions quickly because the apprenticeship equipped them with a strong foundation, leadership skills and the ability to learn quickly.
Speakers shared the differences and similarities of their apprenticeship programs. Some “pre-apprentice” programs are open to high school students who work part time while receiving hands-on training hours that can be applied toward becoming an apprentice. Some are offered exclusively to current employees who seek to improve their skill set.
GNTC partners with Georgia Power, the Harbin Clinic, HON, Mohawk Industries Inc. and the Roper Corp. in LaFayette on apprenticeships, said John Gentry, Curriculum and Faculty Credentials coordinator at GNTC. Participation in the latter three programs is open only to the existing employees chosen by participating employers.
Business and industry leaders work with educators to shape the apprenticeship programs to prepare the workforce for a rapidly-changing workplace.
At the Harbin Clinic’s request, GNTC developed a new certificate to produce certified medical assistants on a faster scale after the employer faced a pressing need, said Wendy Pitts, Harbin’s chief operating officer.
Ben Canedo, senior Human Resources business partner at the Roper Corp., said Roper works with work-based learning programs at the high-school level to learn what the curriculum is, evaluate what the business needs and figure out what pathway is needed to meet that need.
“You’ve got to invest in your people to diminish the amount of turnover,” said Canedo, who also serves on GNTC’s Board of Directors. Roper currently offers four apprenticeship programs.
Caity Jacobs, Talent Acquisition program manager — Training at Mohawk Industries Inc., stressed that building a successful apprenticeship program requires not only committing finances and time but also building relationships with apprentices and GNTC instructors.
“That personal commitment is where you get your ROI (return on investment), your success,” Jacobs said.
“It’s not just about the dollar; today’s workforce wants to know that what they do matters,” Jacobs explained, adding that maintaining these relationships with employees can generate “loyalty that you cannot buy.”
Mentorship helps solidify the relationship between employers and their apprentices.
“Having a mentor is the key to success for apprenticeships,” said David Moeller, chief executive officer of the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy and director for Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) for Whitfield County Schools.
Canedo, Cooksey, Jacobs, Pitts and Danielle Rutland, Workforce Strategy manager at Georgia Power, shared the employer’s perspective about utilizing apprentices. The panel was moderated by Stephanie Scearce, Workforce Development director at the Georgia Association of Manufacturers.
Berch; Brandi Hayes, director of College and Career Programs at Calhoun City Schools; Gentry; Cody Holloway, director of Industrial Training and Instruction at GNTC; Moeller; and Leah Newsom, director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education at Gordon County Schools, shared educators' perspectives.
Marcus Weathersby, Apprenticeship manager at the Technical College System of Georgia, spoke about the Registered Apprenticeship program.
The Registered Apprenticeship program provides paid work experience and progressive wage increases to individuals who receive classroom instruction and a portable, nationally-recognized credential. According to apprenticeship.gov, “Registered apprenticeships are industry-vetted and approved and validated by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state apprenticeship agency.”
