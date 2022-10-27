Dalton’s First Presbyterian Church will celebrate 175 years of “loving first, loving all” with a special service Sunday morning, Oct. 30, beginning with a Homecoming Coffee and Fellowship Hour at 9:15 a.m., a worship service at 10:30 a.m. and culminating with a Sunday dinner around noon. The church’s actual “birthday” is Oct. 31, 1847.
All are welcome to attend with a special invitation extended to all who have ever called First Presbyterian their church home. Attendees are asked to make a Sunday dinner reservation to assure that adequate food and seating are available by calling the church office at (706) 278-8161 or by sending an email to office@firstpresdalton.org.
A pageant adapted from earlier pageants marking previous church anniversaries will be part of the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
The Sanctuary Choir’s selections of meaningful hymns throughout the years will be further enhanced by special music played on the church’s first musical instrument, an 1848 melodeon. This vintage reed organ was recently refurbished for the second time in its 174-year existence in preparation for this 175th special celebration. It will be played by Adam Burnette, director of music for First Presbyterian.
First Presbyterian Church is at 101 S. Selvidge St. in what is now known as the historic Martin House in downtown Dalton. Among other things, this building served as the public library for several generations.
“In celebrating with us, you’ll be reminded of milestones in our history — and your history — which bring us into today’s world. A faithful church is always being reformed as advances in knowledge and the wisdom of experience shed light on the pages of the Bible,” said the Rev. Dr. Walter Jones, a retired Presbyterian minister who grew up in the Dalton church and who is currently serving as one of the local church’s two transitional ministers until an interim minister can be called.
“Through wars, reconstruction, integration and the inclusions which welcome all God’s children, come join us for this journey from Dalton’s founding to its future.”
The Rev. Dr. Dick Neelly, also a retired Presbyterian minister and former interim minister of this church, is currently handling the transitional pastoral care duties and other needs for the church.
The former pastor, the Rev. Dr. Will Scott, assumed the senior pastor position at the Shreveport Presbyterian Church in Louisiana in July.
Other celebrations within the service
In addition to the local church’s birthday anniversary, members will mark the Oct. 31, 1517, beginning of the Reformation of the Christian Church led by Martin Luther, a 505-year anniversary.
In the same 16th century when the Christian Reformation ignited, the roots of the Presbyterian Church took form under the leadership of French theologian and lawyer John Calvin. John Knox of Scotland in 1515 led the Protestant Reform movement in his country using Calvin’s principles. These efforts led to the founding of the Presbyterian Church.
A tradition in many Presbyterian churches and other denominations is called the annual “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans,” a colorful parade and posting of plaid tartans or flags representing the Scottish heritage of families within the congregation. This posting, followed by a blessing, is traditionally done to the accompaniment of a bagpipe, which will be the case on Sunday. Worshipers are invited to wear plaid if they choose.
1847 a banner year for Dalton
The Dalton church was established in 1847, the same year Captain Edward White settled the Cross Plains community and named it Dalton, in honor of his mother. A small frame building at the intersection of five roads in what is now downtown Dalton that was used for town meetings also served as a worship space for local Presbyterians, Baptists and Methodists.
The Baptists and Methodists purchased other nearby properties for themselves, and the Presbyterians purchased the Town House and became the first organized church in the city.
The initial church service was held Oct. 31, 1847, with two ministers present. The Rev. John Jones became the first minister of the congregation that consisted of five men, six women and one young boy.
The original frame building was destroyed by Union soldiers before they withdrew from Dalton at the close of the Civil War. Church members hid the church’s silver communion service and buried the church bell. During the intervening years the church has occupied several buildings and today stands within feet of the original structure with the former W.C. Martin House anchoring one end of the building and the church sanctuary on the other.
In its 175-year history the church has been served by 19 pastors supplemented by a number of associate and interim ministers.
