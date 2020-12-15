First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday received the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine for administration in the state. Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers required for storage and temperature control of the vaccine.
Additional shipments of vaccine are expected later this week at facilities in other parts of the state, including metro Atlanta.
Health officials locally don't know when the vaccine will arrive here.
"We will keep residents updated on their eligibility for vaccination as the process unfolds and how and where they can be vaccinated when the time comes for it to be available to them," said Jennifer King, public information officer and risk communicator for North Georgia Health District 1-2.
"Hamilton Medical Center is waiting to hear more from state officials about the timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Whitfield County," a hospital spokesman said.
Monday’s shipments contained 5,850 doses of vaccine for individuals to receive their first dose of the two-dose series. The Coastal Health District was fine-tuning the logistics of thawing, preparing and administering the vaccine, and was to begin vaccinating front-line public health staff Monday afternoon. A broader vaccination program for high-priority individuals in Chatham, Glynn and surrounding counties will begin today. The district will also make vaccine available to local hospitals as those facilities await their own deliveries.
Because initial COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, the Georgia Department of Public Health is following the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and prioritizing health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities for vaccination. Vaccine will be given through closed points of dispensing or PODs. These sites include public health clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, etc., and are only accessible to individuals in defined priority groups.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to give Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization later this week. Assuming the vaccine is authorized for use by the FDA, shipments of the Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Georgia next week.
Additional information about distribution and first administration of vaccine will be coming soon.
