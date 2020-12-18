First vaccine given to health care workers locally

The North Georgia Health District announced that the Whitfield County Health Department received an initial shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and began administrating the vaccine to health care workers from a variety of medical offices on Friday.
This first shipment of Pfizer vaccine contained 1,950 doses and is being kept in an ultra-cold freezer required for storage and temperature control of the vaccine.
Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Georgia next week and will be distributed to health departments for administration to health care workers in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require the administration of two doses to be fully effective.
Because initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies are limited, the Georgia Department of Public Health at the state and local level is following the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices by prioritizing the vaccine for health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. The North Georgia Health District will also make vaccine available to local hospitals as those facilities await their own deliveries.
Additional information about distribution and administration of vaccine in North Georgia will be coming soon.
COVID-19 vaccine information in Georgia is available on the Georgia Department of Public Health website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.