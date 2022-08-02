Chattanooga-headquartered First Volunteer Bank has rebranded to Builtwell Bank effective Aug. 1 as it begins to unify the look and feel of the bank’s 24 branches spanning 11 counties in Tennessee and Georgia. Builtwell Bank is Chattanooga’s largest local community bank.
“The Builtwell name demonstrates our continued commitment to being the well-built bank for which we are known, serving as the local economic engine for Tennessee and Georgia for another 118 years,” said Patti Steele, Builtwell Bank president and CEO.
Builtwell Bank was founded through the purchase of Marion Trust & Banking Company, a community bank started in 1904, in Jasper, Tennessee. The bank continues to grow and expand in Tennessee and Georgia. With the completion of the holding company’s ninth bank acquisition in late 2021, the leadership team of Builtwell Bank developed a plan to rebrand the company to reflect its commitment to serve communities across Tennessee and Georgia for many years to come. The merger of Dalton-based First Bank will be completed later in August, adding six additional offices in Whitfield and Gordon counties to Builtwell’s footprint.
“As we grow, it’s important for our name to be relevant and meaningful to the communities we serve,” said Steele. “The Builtwell name signifies our commitment to be a sound, prosperous community bank, here to reinvest in our communities by helping customers save money, buy homes, start businesses and create jobs. Well-built communities start with well-built banks.”
Steele expects a smooth transition as the Builtwell Bank brand begins to appear across the region this month. The staff at Builtwell Bank is excited about this transition and invites customers to visit the newly rebranded offices or the bank’s website at www.builtwell.bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.