FirstBank has announced Regina Farmer is relocating from the bank’s Dalton office to serve as the financial center manager in its Ringgold office. As financial center manager, Farmer drives branch performance and helps customers meet their financial goals.
“We’re thrilled to have Regina join the Ringgold team, especially at a time where FirstBank is at its peak performance in Catoosa County and currently ranks number one in market share,” said Kevin Brunson, Ringgold’s Market president. “Regina has extensive experience in the industry and in this position at FirstBank, so I am confident her leadership will make a significant impact in our market’s success.”
Farmer joined FirstBank in April 2019 and served as financial center manager of the Dalton office. Prior to this, Farmer spent more than 19 years with a large regional bank, starting as a teller and rising to mortgage loan officer.
“FirstBank is an industry leader with an unwavering commitment to local banking, and I look forward to working to support the needs of the Ringgold community,” said Farmer. “I am excited to build longstanding relationships and help customers from all walks of life create a strong financial future.”
Farmer is an active member in her community and is involved in Crosspointe Dalton church. In her spare time she enjoys the company of her family and friends and cheering on her favorite sports teams, the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.
