Nashville, Tennessee-based FirstBank recently announced that Mark Godfrey and Regina Mullinax-Worley have joined its Dalton team. Godfrey enters as a senior relationship manager, and Mullinax-Worley will serve as a relationship manager associate.
“Both Mark and Regina are dedicated Dalton community members with a vast knowledge of this market, and we look forward to bringing them onto our team,” said Kevin Brunson, FirstBank’s Northwest Georgia Market president. “With over 50 years of combined banking experience and deep ties to Dalton, I am confident that they will serve the financial needs of our community well.”
A veteran in the field with 36 years of banking experience, Godfrey will be responsible for leading commercial banking services throughout the market. Godfrey has served the people of Dalton for decades, giving him extensive knowledge of the community and its unique financial needs. Godfrey received his bachelor’s degree at Berry College, and he is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
In his spare time, Godfrey enjoys being at the lake, doing yard work and spending time with his wife and kids.
“In this new role, I plan to further FirstBank’s commitment to community banking and help Dalton individuals, families and companies achieve their financial goals,” said Godfrey. “I look forward to working with the team at FirstBank to continue to provide meaningful services to our customers.”
Mullinax-Worley will serve as a relationship manager associate serving commercial clients. A lifelong resident of Dalton, Mullinax-Worley brings 15 years of banking and mortgage experience to her new role at FirstBank.
“I am committed to helping small businesses grow and families build financial security within our community,” said Mullinax-Worley. “FirstBank’s dedication to building lifelong relationships with our customers so we can best support their financial journeys makes all the difference in how we can best serve our neighbors.”
Beyond her role in banking, Mullinax-Worley is involved in various organizations including the American Red Cross and is an active member of McFarland Hill Baptist Church and its choir. When she’s not working, Mullinax-Worley enjoys spending quality time with her family and husband.
