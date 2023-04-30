The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority hosted their inaugural Small Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
At this event, five individuals from the Greater Dalton community were awarded for their hard work. The winners were nominated by friends, family and community members who believed they deserved recognition for their efforts through their entrepreneurial works. These nominations were then sent to a team of judges from out of state that read each application closely before landing on the individuals they believed knocked it out of the park this past year.
Christy Ware Payne with Hope Spur Inc. was awarded the Whitener Award. Hope Spur Inc. is a nonprofit with a focus on giving access to mental health care to those in need. The Whitener Award is named after Catherine Evans Whitener, who is known as the mother of the carpet industry in Dalton. The award recognizes and honors the contribution and empowerment of women in business.
Tyler Hudson with Shankly Elite Training was awarded the Emerging Small Business Award, which was created to recognize a successful start-up company that has been in operation for less than two years. Shankly Elite Training offers private soccer training to students wishing to grow their athletic skills.
Mayelli Meza was awarded the Impact Award for her beautification efforts throughout Dalton as her murals have left a lasting impact around the community. Mayelli has painted countless murals around Dalton, including the mural that decorates the side of the Oakwood Cafe. The Impact Award was created to spotlight an individual who demonstrates leadership with an aspirational vision for the future of Greater Dalton.
Glen Ziegler with WorldProof Products was awarded the Cool Thing Made in Dalton award, created to highlight a unique product or service that is made or designed in Whitfield County. WorldProof creates a flooring solution called FiberFlex, for heavy-use areas.
Viviana Ramirez was awarded the Small Business Person of the Year award, which she dedicated to her family and late father, for all of her efforts in the revitalization of Block79 on East Morris Street that have helped to contribute to the local economy immeasurably. Ramirez owns or co-owns many businesses on Block79, including the Eclectic79 Furniture Store, Eclectic79 Boutique, Casa Del Cafe and D Food Collab. The Small Business Person of the Year award was created to acknowledge the best small business in town, especially its involvement in the development and growth of the community.
Each award winner was well-celebrated by their loved ones and community members as they received these unique awards that highlight their successes in Greater Dalton.
