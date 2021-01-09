Five seeking seat on Whitfield County Board of Commissioners

Five people are seeking to fill the unexpired term of Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.

Shannon Bearfield qualified Friday for the March 16 special election to fill that seat. She is a U.S. Air Force combat veteran with a doctorate of pharmacy from South College.

Four people had previously qualified for the race. They are:

• Jonathan Bagley.

• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical.

• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.

• Chad “Bubba” Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.

Bagley could not be reached immediately Friday afternoon.

The race is nonpartisan, but candidates can declare a party. Bagley, Day, Thomas and Young declared the Republican Party.

Crossen passed away last year. His term expires at the end of 2022.

District 3 is mainly in the northwest part of the county.

