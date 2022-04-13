The family of the late Grace Nuckolls shared this photo of the seventh- and eighth-grade students at Five Springs School in 1932. The teacher at far right is Mossilee Messimer. Student Earl Nuckolls is behind the teacher and Arvil Babb is in front of the teacher. Some students who are in the photo but not pinpointed are Dixie Barnett, Mary Barnett, Freda Bird, John Hugh Hackney and Earl Thomason. Readers who can identify those or other individuals are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173.