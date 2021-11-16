When it comes to county government, there are a lot of faces behind the scenes whose work ends up paying dividends for all residents.
One such employee for Whitfield County is Stephen Grigsby, soil erosion inspector in the Engineering Department.
As part of his job, Grigsby visits construction sites and interacts with contractors to make sure their construction plans to help cut soil erosion are followed.
His efforts were noticed by co-worker Angela Justus, who nominated him as Employee of the Month for August.
“Always goes above and beyond. Always and I mean always has a smile and a kind word. Always willing to help anyone,” Justus said on her nomination form, adding that he has also “come a long way with his computer skills.”
To help local residents learn more about him, Grigsby filled out the following questionnaire.
Time with the county: Five years.
My current role as a county employee: I visit construction sites and interact with contractors making sure that the items on their plans are implemented so as to help reduce soil erosion.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? What I like most about my department is everyone’s willingness to help one another with anything needed.
Most successful project you and your team completed? I think some of the most successful projects that I have been able to have a part of completing would be the businesses that have brought jobs to the area, for example, Hanwha, Engineered Floors and the work that was done at Walnut Avenue and Tibbs Road where the shopping center was renovated. There are others that are equally as important as well.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Start every day with prayer and stay focused on your work. This advice is good for everyone, not just new employees.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: The Outback Steakhouse is high on my list of favorite places to eat and you can go next door from there and see what Harley-Davidson has going on. They have events regularly throughout the year for good causes.
You may be surprised to learn that: When I’m not riding my motorcycle with my fiancée, I actually enjoy cooking and feeding people, so if you are at my house at dinner time, I’ll make you a plate.
Anything else you’d like to share: I know for a fact that God places us in certain places at certain times, and this is exactly what happened to me when I was hired with Whitfield County. There is quite a story behind this. I am honored to have been chosen for Employee of the Month!
