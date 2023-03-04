AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Greta Dowling Flaherty, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is joining AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Chatsworth.
Flaherty joins Dr. Kirasten Brasfield, Dr. Christine Danforth, Dr. Christina Douglass, certified nurse practitioner Cindy Hall and the care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Chatsworth, which offers a wide range of medical services for the family.
The care team works collaboratively with the patient as a team to accomplish desired treatment goals with care and compassion.
Flaherty earned her medical degree at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Davie, Florida. She has been practicing since 2010 and has been honored with many awards. When she is not caring for her patients, Flaherty enjoys reading, art, music and horses.
“I love practicing medicine because it integrates intellect, emotion and hands-on care for all kinds of people,” said Flaherty.
To schedule an appointment with Flaherty, please call AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Chatsworth at (706) 695-1820.
