In an era when many American young men were trying to avoid the Vietnam War, Trinka Bunch bartered with the U.S. Army to be deployed there.
“She told the Army if they would station her at Fort Ord, the former post in Monterey Bay, California, she would volunteer to go to Vietnam,” said Judy Alderman, a longtime friend. Trinka Bunch Fletcher, the wife of Woody Fletcher of Spring Place, died earlier this year on Feb. 1 after failing to regain consciousness after surgery.
“She had a passion for veterans,” Alderman noted. “She was a state officer and lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and she helped many veterans apply for and receive government benefits that were available to them. Many of the vets she helped served in World War II and didn’t know how to read or write.”
Bunch was born in East Ridge, Tennessee, but spent her growing-up years in Dalton. She lived in the Crown Cotton Mill Village with her family, and after graduating from Dalton High School attended a nursing school sponsored by Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. With her nursing degree and the approval of the Army brass, she joined the Army as a first lieutenant in the Nurse Corps.
After her tour in Vietnam, Fletcher merited both the National Defense Army Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. However, she was not through serving. She spent time at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Florida — working in the fields of intensive care, pediatrics and orthopedics — and also cared for the first astronauts in the space program. Around 1980, she traveled to Saudi Arabia to help establish a hospital.
In late 1984 she returned stateside and settled in Florida where she met her future husband, Woody Fletcher. They married in 1986 and lived in Vero Beach, then later moved to Woodstock in Georgia and eventually to Dalton, then Spring Place.
Trinka Fletcher stepped forward again when the Prater’s Mill Foundation partnered with Dalton’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4985 in 2001 to work on the Veterans History Project. Under the auspices of the American Folklife Center of the Library of Congress, she helped the endeavor collect stories from 26 veterans. She is buried in Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Family and friends who contributed to this story are Judy Alderman of the Prater’s Mill Veterans History Project, Sue Crawford and Peggy Whaley of American Legion Post 112, Woody Fletcher and their daughter Seba Renfroe.
