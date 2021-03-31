Heavy rain Wednesday morning has several streets and roads closed because of flooding.
Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said around 9 a.m. that Public Works Department rain gauges showed the city had received just over 2 inches of water since 3 a.m.
David Metcalf, deputy director of the Whitfield County 911 Center, said around 9:30 a.m. that "numerous roads" are impassable because of flooding, including:
• 4483 Airport Road
• Cleveland Highway/North Oaks Drive
• Cleveland Highway between Williams Road and Beaverdale Road
• Coronet Drive/Poly Pac Drive
• Crow Valley Road/West Langston Way
• Dawnville Beaverdale Road/Bowers Road
• Dawnville Beaverdale Road/McCamish Road
• Dover Road/Reed Pond Road
• Dug Gap Battle Road/Hurricane Road
• East Walnut Avenue/Dycus Road
• Forrest Hill Road/Hill Circle
• Haig Mill Road /Classic Lane
• Haig Mill Road/Sally Drive
• Lawson Avenue/Florence Avenue
• Legion Drive at the North Georgia Fairgrounds
• Lower Dawnville Road/Mitchell Bridge Road
• North Bypass/Reed Road
• Old Grade Road/South Bypass
• Pleasant Grove Road/Cleveland Highway
• Threadmill Road
• Willowdale Road/Kimberly Drive
• 3131 Underwood Road
In addition to those roads and streets, Frazier said Needham Drive in Dalton is closed.
"That's where things stand right now," Frazier said. "But we continue to get calls, and things could change."
