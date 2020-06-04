FloorTek Expo 2020 canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The American Floorcovering Alliance has canceled the FloorTek Expo 2020, which was scheduled for Sept. 29-30 at the Dalton Convention Center.
The uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential restrictions that may be placed on travel and public events has made planning for the event difficult for AFA, potential exhibitors and attendees, said Stephanie Manis, executive director of the Dalton-based AFA.
FloorTek features new technology and advancements that flooring and flooring-related companies have created. The first FloorTek took place in Dalton as a regular carpet show, but the focus changed to showcase industry technology in the 1990s. The event last year marked the AFA's 40th anniversary as the group invited floorcovering manufacturers to return to the expo. More than 85 exhibitors attended in 2019, with some 30% of them as first-time exhibitors.
Manis said she is very disappointed to have to cancel the trade show this year since "several new and exciting events" were planned to coincide with FloorTek.
“We are going to use the time between now and the expected 2021 Expo in September or October to create even more cutting-edge events to help the industry thrive during these changing times,” Manis said.
The dates for the 2021 FloorTek Expo will be announced as soon as available, she said.
