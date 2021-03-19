FloorTek Expo to be held Sept. 14-15 in Dalton

The American Floorcovering Alliance has announced the dates for FloorTek Expo 2021. The event, which highlights technology and innovation in the floorcovering industry, is Sept. 14-15, 2021, at the Dalton Convention Center.
“With the vaccine distributions, lowering infection rates and hopeful 'herd immunity' by late summer, we are optimistic that fall 2021 will be a good time for FloorTek and will move us in a positive direction to fulfill our commitment to our motto and serve the entire floorcovering industry," said Stephanie Manis, AFA’s executive director. "With the nonexistence of trade shows for 2020 and few in 2021, we are ready to resume networking opportunities for exhibitors and attendees. New additions to this year’s event will be released in the near future. The format will be an ideal opportunity for every flooring professional from every level to explore avenues for growing their business.”
Priority applications are being sent. Event information will be posted at www.Floor-Tek.com. Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.