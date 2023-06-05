GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Cade Fisher, a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year who played at Northwest Whitfield High School, pitched seven innings with six strikeouts, Wyatt Langford and Tyler Shelnut each had two RBIs and Florida beat Texas Tech 7-1 Sunday night to avoid elimination at the Gainesville Regional.
(The Gators defeated Texas Tech again Monday afternoon to advance to the super regionals.)
Florida, which lost 5-4 to the Red Raiders in the winner's bracket on Saturday night, forced the decisive rematch with Texas Tech on Monday for the regional title and a trip to the super regionals.
The Gators beat UConn 8-2 in a loser-out game earlier Sunday.
Fisher (6-0) gave up one run on five hits — and hit two batters with pitches — for Florida, and Brandon Neely pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn his 12th save of the season.
Richie Schiekofer led off the sixth inning with a single and advanced to third base when Cade Kurland followed with a double, but both were thrown out at home on a 5-2-6-3-2 double play as Langford reached and moved to second base on a fielder's choice. Jac Caglianone hit an RBI single, stole second and scored on an infield single by Josh Rivera and, after BT Riopelle and Luke Heyman each drew a walk, Shelnut hit a two-run single to make it 4-0.
Will Burns led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, Nolen Hester followed with a bunt single and Burns scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Bazzellto to get Texas Tech on the board.
Langford capped Florida's three-run ninth with a two-RBI double down the line in left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.